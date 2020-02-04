Safety improvements in the works at troubled Nash County jail

Renovations are under way at a troubled jail where multiple inmates have escaped.

Nash County leaders met last night to talk about safety issues at the Nash County Detention Center.

WRAL reports county engineer Jonathan Boone said lighting, smoke detectors and fencing improvements have already been made. More than a dozen other changes are in progress.

Officers are also receiving more training and booking procedure has been improved.

The sheriff's office is asking for more positions to be added to oversee the jail.

Last year, inmates escaped from the jail by punching holes in the exercise yard fence.

Inmates also started fires at the jail last year and more than 100 inmates had to be moved out of the jail recently for safety reasons.