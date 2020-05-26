Safe places kids can enjoy this summer amid COVID-19 restrictions

Virtual school is out for many students in the East, leaving parents with a dilemma. They're now asking what they can do to keep kids entertained during their summer break, especially since playgrounds and summer camps are closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Some unique options in the East are open, and employees are making needed COVID-19 adjustments to both the bird park and the zoo.

Parents, like Nazae Drake, were looking everywhere for safe activities for her kids and eventually ran out of ideas.

Drake said, "I started tie-dying shirts. I've been so bored."

Sylvan Heights Bird Park, in Scotland Neck, re-opened all of their exhibits to the public on May 23. And It's a Zoo Life, in Macclesfield, has made adjustments to keep customers safe. Zoo owner Bobbi-Jo Abrams says families have been piling in.

"People are dying to get out. So, it's been really, really good. I mean, we are actually having to turn people away, and have to say—now, our group sizes are smaller; ten and under. Where, before, they were larger. And so, there are things like that, but people are understanding," Abrams said.

Ashley Hamlet is the Education Coordinator with Sylvan Heights. She says the visitors have been grateful.

Hamlet said, "We're seeing a lot of great response. People are ready to kind of get out and have that safe, outdoor experience with their family."