SUV driver killed in Greenville crash

The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash late Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.

The Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:00 p.m. on Allen Road.

They say the SUV was headed north at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and sideswiped a pickup truck. Troopers say the SUV then ran off the road and overturned in a ditch.

The driver died at the scene, while two people in the pickup truck were not seriously injured. Sadly, a dog was thrown from the pickup and died.

The name of the SUV driver hasn't been released as troopers are still trying to notify next of kin.

