STUDY: North Carolina scores D- on social distancing

North Carolina is not acing the social distancing guidelines, according to a scoreboard that ranks communities on how well people are social distancing right now.

The Unacast scoreboard says North Carolina earned a D-. The letter grades are measured by a number of travel factors from cell phone data collected to "app partners."

Overall, the nation earned a D.

People in Hawaii rate an A with those in Connecticut and Washington, D.C. both earning A-. Alabama and Arkansas failed.

To see the complete list, click here.​