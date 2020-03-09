STRIDES Rockin' Walk-A-Thon for diabetes awareness happening later this month

The STRIDES Rockin' Walk-A-Thon for diabetes awareness coming to Kinston.

The Kinston Host Lions Club is hosting the 4th annual walk-a-thon on Saturday, March 28.

The first lap will be for diabetes patients and family members walking/ rocking in honor or memory of a diabetes patient.

A number of healthcare providers will also be on hand for health screenings, nutritional information and more.

Proceeds from the event will help send kids living with diabetes to Camp Needles in the Pines, make low boxes for school nurses to have on hand, give the nurses a debit card to help buy diabetes supplies for their students and fund medical scholarships for children and adults living with diabetes.

In three years, the organization has been able to send a total of 68 kids to camp and has awarded more than $25,000 in medical scholarships.

The goal for the walk this year is $30,000. Last year, they met their goal of $25,000.

The event runs from 9-11 am at the Kinston Community Center Gymnasium.

You can call 252-523-1019 or 252-560-6451 for more information. You can also visit the event Facebook page here.​

