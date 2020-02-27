STATE: 15 new flu deaths last week in North Carolina

The number of flu deaths across the state spiked last week with 15 new fatalities.

The state Department of Health & Human Services says that brings the number of deaths so far this flu season to 115.

Of those, there has been one child death age of four or under, two children between five and 17 years old, 15 adults between 25 and 49, 30 people between 50 and 64, and 67 victims ages 65 and older.

Overall, the state says flu cases statewide are now below this same time last year.

During the last flu season, 203 deaths were attributed to the flu.

