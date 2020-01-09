SHERIFF: Undercover drug buy leads to Pitt County man's arrest

An undercover drug buy has landed a man behind bars, deputies say.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that it has charged Melvin Bradley, 63, of Greenville, with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver Oxycodone, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling place for the sale of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials say on Wednesday deputies executed a search warrant at Bradley’s Teel’s Estate Road home.

Deputies got a search warrant after they say their special investigations unit had purchased crack cocaine from Bradley in 2019.

Officials say a search of the home found crack cocaine packaged in 88 individual dosage units, marijuana, 7 dosage units of Oxycodone, a .357 caliber handgun, and $526 in cash.

Bradley is being held on a $120,000 secured bond in the Pitt County Detention Center.