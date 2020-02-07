SHERIFF: Sweepstakes employee accidentally shoots two people in La Grange

Authorities say an employee accidentally shot two people inside a sweepstakes in La Grange.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 70.

Ingram says an employee accidentally shot two people that are believed to have also worked at the sweepstakes. He was arrested and charged, but his name has not been released.

The two people who were shot were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay. Their names have not been released.

