SHERIFF: Colerain Family Dollar robber gunshots ricochet, hit employee

The search is on for two suspects who the sheriff says held up a Family Dollar.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says that two men walked into the Colerain Family Dollar on South Main Street and held it up just before noon.

He says that one of the men fired two shots. One of those shots is believed to have ricocheted off the floor and hit a clerk in the arm.

Holley says the round did not penetrate the woman's arm and she was treated at the scene by EMS.

The two men ran from the store.

Colerain Elementary which is about a block away was placed on lockdown but the sheriff expects that to be lifted soon.