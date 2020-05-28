SHERIFF: 2-month-old stabbed in head as parents fought

A North Carolina sheriff's office says a 2-month-old is hospitalized with a skull fracture after being stabbed in the head during a fight between the baby's parents.

The Wilson Times reports the Wilson County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a home early Wednesday after a 911 call indicated an infant was bleeding.

Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Wanda Samuel says Eusebio Munoz Jr. was holding the 2-month-old when 21-year-old Angel Marie Webb attempted to stab him with a screwdriver and hit the infant in the head instead.

Both parents are charged in the incident.

