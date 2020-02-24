SCAM ALERT: Someone posing as Pitt County deputy and asking for money

Once again, real Pitt County deputies are warning you about a fake deputy claiming to be from the sheriff's office.

They say someone has been calling people throughout the area saying they are Lt. Eric Todd. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says they do have a Lt. Eric Todd, but he is not not the one calling.

The person is saying you have not shown up for jury duty or have warrants or orders for an arrest. This fake deputy is asking for money to clear it up.

The sheriff's office says nobody from their office would make these calls. If you do get this, tell them you are going to call back yourself to confirm the identity. Do not use the numbers they give you for a call back.