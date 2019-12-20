Roanoke Rapids chief on paid leave after shooting man

An Eastern Carolina police chief has been placed on administrative paid leave after a shooting this morning.

Roanoke Rapids police said the officer-involved shooting happened at Hinston Street and Roanoke Avenue.

City Manager Joe Scherer said Chief Bobby Martin was among several officers chasing a man wanted on outstanding warrants when he was shot by the chief.

The wounded man was hospitalized with what is being called non-life threatening injuries. The city manager would not say if the man was armed or not.

Police did say the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol in these types of cases.

