SBA reports data breach in disaster loan application website

The Small Business Administration says there was a data breach on their website last month.

The Small Business Administration said Tuesday the personal information of more than 7,000 business owners applying for disaster loans may have been seen by other applicants on the website on March 25.

The SBA said only the disaster loan program was affected, not the Paycheck Protection Program, which did not begin until April 3 and which is handled by a separate system.

The agency has notified owners who may be affected and offered them a year of free credit monitoring.