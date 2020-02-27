Rural health symposium held at ECU

The challenges of health care in rural eastern Carolina brought more than 100 people to a rural health symposium at East Carolina University Thursday.

Presenters of the two day event showed videos and gave speeches about what rural North Carolina faces when it comes to health.

One of the concerns is transportation to and from the doctors office. Another big issue for eastern Carolina is diabetes.

During the event different speakers from all over the state were able to share their input on the issues they see in different communities across the state.

This is the third year that this event has taken place and it was put on by the Brody School of Medicine at ECU.