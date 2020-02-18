Rural Health Symposium held next week in Greenville

The Eastern Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is hosting a symposium for healthcare professionals across Eastern Carolina to collaborate on ways to improve healthcare throughout the region.

Any and all health professionals are welcome to attend the Rural Health Symposium to continue their education and collaborate with other professionals in ENC.

The symposium will start with a pre-conference event on Wednesday night geared towards teacher, school superintendents and other educators.

On Thursday, the conference gets underway at 8 a.m. Organizers say the event will include local community projects and initiatives, interactive opioid overdose reversal training, a poverty simulation and presentations on teledentistry and telepsychiatry.

The event runs Wednesday- Friday, February 26-28 at the Eastern Area Health Education Center on W. Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. You can register for select days of the event or all three days.

You can get more information by calling 252-744-5221 or here.​