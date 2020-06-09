Run for the Warriors race goes virtual

The annual Run for the Warriors event will look a little different this year.

Organizers made the decision to hold the event virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is put on by Hope For The Warriors, a national military non-profit founded in 2006 at Camp Lejeune that works to restore a sense of self, family and hope for service members and their families.

"A lot of the things we do is help these service members and their families be resilient. We want to embody that and also through these crazy times be resilient and still host our events," said Race Director Robyn Womac.

Runners can register online​​ for the virtual run on July 4. Runners are encouraged to run or walk any time on July 4 and send photos to runinfo@hopeforthewarriors.org or tag Hope For The Warriors #Run4Warriors in social media posts.

Dogs are also welcome to join.

"New Bern is unique because we are able to offer a furry 5K and a Mile Mutt Strut for four-legged friends. We did not want to leave them out," said Womac.

If you register by June 14, you will receive a t-shirt and bandanna for your dog.

All proceeds from the race will benefit Hope For The Warriors.