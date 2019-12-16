WWII Allies, ex-enemy Germany mark 75th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge

Allies and former enemy Germany together marked the 75th anniversary of one of the most important battles in World War II.

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, A U.S. Army World War II Sherman tank sits on the hillside outside the Remember Museum 39-45 in Thimister-Clermont, Belgium. In the bucolic, verdant hills which were once among the worst killing grounds of WWII, Marcel and Mathilde Schmetz have shared coffee and cake with countless veterans, telling stories that span generations. Veterans of the WWII Battle of the Bulge are heading back to mark perhaps the greatest battle in U.S. military history, when 75 years ago Hitler launched a desperate attack deep through the front lines in Belgium and Luxembourg to be thwarted by U.S. forces. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Royalty, American and European delegations attended ceremonies on Monday to mark the anniversary.

At dawn on Dec. 16, 1944, Adolf Hitler launched a last-ditch offensive to turn the tide of the war after Allied troops had pushed German forces back across France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

At first Hitler’s surprise offensive pierced the front line so deeply it came to be known as the Battle of the Bulge.

Then, American troops launched a counteroffensive and by Christmas fortunes started to change.

After the month-long battle, the move into Germany was unstoppable.

