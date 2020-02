A crash in Greenville caused a vehicle to roll over and end up in someone's front yard off Highway 43.

The Highway Patrol said a driver travelling from New Bern to Greenville swerved off the right side of the road, over-corrected, then swerved into the left lane causing the vehicle to roll over landing in a resident's front yard.

Officers say no one was hurt in the crash, but say it caused a major traffic back-up on Highway 43.