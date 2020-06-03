Rocky Mount votes to remove Confederate monument

The Rocky Mount City Council has voted to remove a Confederate monument from a city park.

News outlets report that the 6-1 vote during Tuesday night's budget meeting was prompted by Councilman Andre Knight, who said during a budget meeting that he feels no money should be spent on renovations at Battle Park until the monument is removed, ``given what has happened all across the country.''

Mayor Sandy Roberson says the monument will be removed from the park and stored elsewhere once a second vote finalizes the decision.

