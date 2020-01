A murder investigation is underway in one city that saw 16 homicides in 2019.

Rocky Mount police say a 23-year-old man was shot on Mashie Lane around 1:53 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

No one has been charged in the case. If you have any information, call police at 252-972-1411.