DEPUTIES: Edgecombe County man stabs dog to death and cuts it in half

A man from Edgecombe County is accused of stealing his aunt's dog, stabbing it, and cutting it in half with a chainsaw.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported that her nephew, 23-year-old Jonathan Bulluck Jr. killed her dog. The woman reported to deputies that Bulluck told her the dog jumped on a 2-year-old. She told investigators that she checked on the child and did not see any sign of injuries. She also said she remembered that Bulluck made the statement that he "would've killed the dog."

The next morning when she woke up, she said Bulluck was not at the home anymore and the dog was taken off the leash. Deputies say they later found the dog's body on a dirt path and in a shallow grave off Robbins Road.

Upon further investigation, deputies say Bulluck stole the dog and beat it until it was unconscious. They say he then stabbed the dog until it died and then used a chainsaw and cut it in half so it would fit in the grave.

"This is the worst, isolated case of animal cruelty that I can recall," said Sheriff Calvin Woodard. "The suffering that the dog endured…it was like something out of a horror movie. This was just a heinous act from the beginning to the end. This was just down right, immorally wrong! The offender showed total disregard to his family and their love for 'Tigger.' This pet had the right to be home, not stolen, suffering and killed. I hope that peace and comfort will one day be obtained by the family who had to endure this tragic loss."

