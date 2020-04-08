Roanoke Rapids police warn of COVID-19 scams

Police officers are reminding people to be aware of COVID-19 stimulus check scams.

Roanoke Rapids police say the checks will be arriving in a few weeks and thieves are trying to scam people in the process.

Roanoke Rapids Police Department Captain JL Hardy says to be on the lookout for the following scams:

• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

If you think someone is trying to scam you or you have fallen victim, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or email them at disaster@leo.gov.