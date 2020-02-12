Roanoke Rapids police searching for suspects in fire vandalism

Police in Roanoke Rapids are trying to find the people they say vandalized part of Chaloner Park.

This is a photo of the people they are looking for.

They say between Jan. 24 and 26, and then again from Jan 31 to Feb. 2, people destroyed the new shelter at the splash pad.

This weekend they say people set debris under the shelter on fire, which caused a wall of the shelter to burn.

The next morning, people came back to the shelter and re-lit the same area that was burned the night before.

If you know anything, call Roanoke Rapids police at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.