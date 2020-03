Police are looking for two people they say broke into a business and damaged several items.

Roanoke Rapids police say two people broke into the business located at 510 Jackson Street. They were caught on surveillance camera.

Police are trying to identify who the two men are. If you have any information, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.