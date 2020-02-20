Roads reported to be treacherous in Warsaw

The Warsaw Fire Department says roads there are dangerous and there have been numerous accidents.

The fire department says it responded to a wreck on N.C. 24 & Highway 50 near the Warsaw Animal Hospital.

The vehicle is off the roadway and struck a light pole.

The fire department says there are no injuries or lines down but the light pole is on the vehicle.

The fire department also responded to a five car pile up on I-40.

They say roads in Warsaw are treacherous and to stay off of them tonight.