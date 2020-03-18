Road work continues at Slocum Gate Thursday

Crews in Craven County are planning to finish construction on the bridge into Slocum Gate over the next week.

On Thursday, March 19, one east or west inside lane on U.S. 70 will be closed at certain times throughout the day starting at 9 a.m. The lane closure will run from just north of Hickman Hill Loop Road to the light at the Walmart.

Contractors will be laying down asphalt and new pavement markings until 3 p.m. if weather allows.

Work will continue on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, March 23 and again at 8 a.m.- dusk from March 23-26.

Department of Transportation crews began building the overpass in August 2017 and opened it to traffic in December 2019. It's a $24.4 million project that is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.