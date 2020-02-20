Road crews deal with the question of whether to pre-treat roads

Many road crews in the east spent the day in a holding pattern.

After making preparations on Wednesday public works in the east, like New Bern, were left waiting on the rain, to make further preparations ahead of the winter weather.

The standstill was due to a concern the rain would wash away any brine solution put out on the roads.

Officials with the city of New Bern say they are ready to go and will wait for a break in the rain or will begin brining just ahead of the snow to keep roads as clear and safe as possible.

Plows, salt, and other equipment have already been checked and are ready to go. Officials also say their crews are ready to jump into action when needed.