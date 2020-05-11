River Park North reopens to visitors

With some area parks reopening, many of you have been going outside, taking advantage of this perfect spring weather.

At River Park North in Greenville the fishing piers and walking trails have reopened for public use. Many of the parks features are now open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The nature center and the kayak launch will remain closed until further notice.

Several area residents took advantage of the nice weather Monday and tried their luck on the fishing piers while others hit the trails to soak up some sunshine and take in the scenery.

The popular park had been closed since late March to ensure proper social distancing.