Riley's Army planning virtual 5K

Many events and fundraisers have been impacted by COVID-19 and Riley's Army is no exception.

Karen Dupree with the Raleigh chapter says they've had to find creative ways to still support the mission of Riley's Army, which is a non-profit started in Greenville to support pediatric cancer patients and their families in Eastern North Carolina.

"We're being creative with all that is going on in our world today. We're planning a virtual 5K, Running with Riley's Army," said Dupree.

The run is scheduled for June 20 & 21. People from anywhere in the world can participate by running or walking a 5K some time on those dates.

All of the profits from the event will benefit patients and their families.

"Their needs have changed through the virus. The needs are more basic when it comes to food, gas cards and assistance with mortgage and rent. We want to make sure we are doing all we can to support these patients and families," said Dupree.

You must register for the event by Saturday, June 6 to ensure that you receive a t-shirt. There is a minimum donation of $25.

To learn more, visit the Facebook page​​ or website.​​

Riley's Army says the event is sponsored by REMAX UNITED, Suntrust Bank, Pillar to Post Home Inspections, Adams & Howell Attorneys at Law, Loyd Builders, Gardner Roofing, Riot Stickers, State Farm Insurance and Southern Turf.