Ride of Silence held in Greenville

The International Ride of Silence Day took place Wednesday, honoring those were killed or injured while riding bicycles.

Ride of Silence is celebrating its 18th year of bringing cyclists together to advocate for safer streets and remember those who have lost their lives while riding.

Steven Hardy-Braz is the coordinator of the event in Greenville.

He said there were almost one hundred cyclists last year and this year there were only be a few dozen because of the weather.

Hardy-Braz says the ride encourages people to ride more, and educate both riders and cyclists to ride in solidarity.

“We’re seeing so many more bicycles bought and people out there riding and walking and we just want to make sure our streets are shared safely, respectfully, so that everyone can get out there and be healthy,” Hardy-Braz said.

This annual, worldwide event takes place every third Wednesday in May.