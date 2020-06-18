Advertisement

Reward increased to find missing Texas soldier

Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood. (Source: CNN/Fort Hood Military Police)
Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood. (Source: CNN/Fort Hood Military Police) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The reward is growing in the case of a missing female soldier in Texas.

Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood.

Now the reward for information that would help investigators find her has more than doubled to $55,000.

Most of the money has been offered by the army and the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights group.

But Houston rapper Baby Bash is also pledging to contribute $5,000.

While actress Selma Hayek says she will post Guillen's picture on Instagram every day until the soldier is found.

Guillen told her family before her disappearance that she was sexually harassed by one of her sergeants.

She did not identify him and military investigators say they have been unable to corroborate the allegation.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 7 minutes ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

Weather

Tar River at major flood stage in Rocky Mount

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

News

COVID-19: More cases reported across Eastern Carolina Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state continues to hit record number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Marine stabbed last weekend at Camp Lejeune has died

Updated: 1 hours ago
Camp Lejeune says the Marine developed complications and passed away Monday evening.

National

Fauci: “Football may not happen this year”

Updated: 2 hours ago
The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Latest News

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

News

Coronavirus Cluster: Phoenix Restaurants Hit with Infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several restaurants in one Phoenix neighborhood are reporting cases among staff, including one that openly defied recommendations that servers wear masks and gloves.

National

Coronavirus Cluster: Phoenix Restaurants Hit With Infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Several restaurants in one Phoenix neighborhood are reporting cases among staff, including one that openly defied recommendations that servers wear masks and gloves.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration’s challenge to end the DACA program.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Local

Vidant’s Belhaven clinic cutting back hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Vidant’s Belhaven clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting July 13.