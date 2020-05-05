Retailers react to phased reopening beginning Friday

Governor Cooper signed an Executive Order that will begin the first phase of reopening the state, starting Friday, May 8th at 5pm

Halo Home is just one Greenville store that had to close its doors to customers coming into the store.

Halo Home has been in Greenville for almost two years and store owner Jessica Seravone says they are ready to open back up.

"This is a new and up and coming area, Uptown Greenville, so we are trying to promote business and push businesses in this area so we are really excited to open on May 8th,” said Seravone.

In phase one, retail stores are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity with frequent cleaning and social distancing.

Halo Home, along with a lot of other businesses, have suffered during the pandemic.

Taylor and Carrie Lewis are the manager and owner of Pink and Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store.

“We are really excited to open but we are of course nervous because we want everyone to stay healthy and everyone to continue flattening the curve,” said Lewis.

They said their customers are like their families.

Governor Cooper said the work the state has done to prevent an overwhelming spike of infections has caused positive outcomes, but doesn't want people to think the stay-at-home order has been lifted.

"Let me be clear, stay at home order is still in effect but with modifications so people can get out and more businesses can operate," said Governor Cooper.

Phase one says restaurants aren’t allowed to open up dining rooms, so they still have to stick with just take out and delivery only.

Phase one also restricts businesses like bars, movie theaters, gyms and salons from opening back up.

The executive order expires May 22nd.

Governor cooper said they will look at the new data then, and see if it’s safe to head into phase two.

