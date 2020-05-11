Retail liquor sales in Pitt Co. jump in April

People are drinking liquor more during the coronavirus outbreak.

Retail sales, liquor that's bought for personal use, has jumped more than 28% in April, while sales made to restaurants and bars nearly came to a stop.

ABC general manager Adam Sullivan says retail sales went from $1.36 million last April to $1.78 million this April.

Sullivan said last April they had $331,000 in sales to restaurants and bars, while this April that shrunk to just $1,781.

Overall, the said alcohol sales in Pitt County were up 4% in April.

