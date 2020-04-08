Restrictions continue to keep people away from local beaches

Recently local beach communities tightened the restrictions on visitors and after days under the new rules, officials say they believe people are starting to adhere to the proclamation.

It's been several days since the town of Atlantic Beach, along with other Bogue Banks communities, prohibited people from going into the water at the beaches. It's been over two weeks since access to the beach was closed, and town officials say they do feel like people are beginning to listen.

Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper say the number of people at the beach this past weekend was down compared to the weekend before, but there are still concerns about this upcoming holiday weekend.

Cooper says, "We're concerned with Easter weekend coming up, that's traditionally a time when people want to come down here and you can't do that this year. We've got bans on any on hotels, motels and beach rentals and there are bans on vacation rentals that we're enforcing with our police department and we're calling property owners saying we understand you've rented you property, that's a class 2 misdemeanor. We're taking this very very seriously."

Mayor Cooper says Atlantic Beach is looking forward to when it is safe for everyone to come back to the beach and their local businesses, but until then, they ask that you stay away.