Restrictions begin to be lifted at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

Restrictions will start to be lifted at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Phase one of reopening will begin Friday. The hospital will begin scheduling appointments for outpatient services at a limited capacity.

Other policies that will remain in effect include:

- No Visitor Policy – One (1) healthy adult visitor allowed after on-site screening for these areas: Labor & Delivery, Mother Baby Unit, NICU, Pediatric Patients (Visitor must be parent or caregiver).

- Face Covering Policy – All beneficiaries and approved visitors must wear a face covering in the facility.

- Galley Operations – Authorized patrons are NMCCL staff and approved visitors only.

-Limited Entrances to Medical Center- Beneficiaries enter the facility through Quarterdeck or Emergency/Trauma Department entrances.

The hospital has not returned to full staffing in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

For more information, click here.​​