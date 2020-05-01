Restrictions at Greenville city parks being eased

Starting Saturday, Greenville will begin to ease restrictions at its city parks.

Tennis courts at those parks will once again be open for the public to use.

Only two people will be allowed on each court. No doubles play will be allowed. Social distancing measures must still be met and players are urged to avoid touching gates, fences and benches if possible.

Tennis courts are at Elm Street, Thomas Foreman, and Evans Park.

Public restroom facilities at these parks will remain closed.