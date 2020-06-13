Advertisement

Restaurants remain aggressive with cleaning measures, anticipate phase 3

(WITN)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
More and more restaurants are opening their dining rooms as they get safety measures in place that comply with North Carolina's Phase 2 guidelines.

Meanwhile, the state has seen an increase in daily COVID-19 case counts, only two weeks out from the tentative entry into Phase 3.

Restaurant managers say they’re staying the course and are highly anticipating opening further.

"Yeah, you can shove a to-go box at someone but that's not what we do, that's not what's fun," said Sam Jones BBQ general manager Nicholas Haase. "What's fun is having a full dining room, the music's loud, the noise, you hear the chopping block; that's what this is."

Newk's manager Justin Hinz say people are gradually getting back into the groove of dining out.

"Later in Phase 2 we've definitely gotten much more business," he said. "I think people are more comfortable coming out, and I'm just glad to have more people coming in."

Restaurants like Newk's have created new positions to help follow safety guidelines.

"We have one person just dedicated to sanitizing things every shift," said Hinz.

Haase says knowing your audience helps.

"Our demographic is an older demographic here in barbecue, so it's a higher risk demographic anyways," he said. "So we've go to play that role, we've got to be very careful."

He added that he is making sure his employees stay vigilant.

"It's a constant battle. These young kids don't get it the same way we do. So it's a constant, 'Put your mask on. Where's your gloves? Where's the sanitizer? How long since you've been to the bathrooms? How long since you've been to those tables?' You constantly have to be on that stuff."

Hinz says he and his staff are taking it one day at a time.

"We're focusing right now on what we're doing right. It seems to be working; no one's gotten sick, so I think we're going to keep doing what we're doing, at least for right now."

Phase 3 is tentatively set to begin Friday, June 26.

