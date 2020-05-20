Restaurants prepare to open for indoor dining Friday

Many restaurants are preparing to re-open this Friday as part of Phase 2 under Governor Roy Cooper's plan to reopen the state.

The owner of Greenville's restaurant and bar, Sup Dogs, is getting creative by adding a tent outside for extra space for tables.

“[The social distancing rule is] taking away 60, 70% of our tables,” said Bret Oliverio, the owner of Sup Dogs.

They’ll rely on a newly created tent area and their existing outdoor seating to space out customers.

Clean Eatz, another Greenville restaurant, briefly opened Tuesday but closed again to wait with others until Friday. “I was planning to open the dining room early, but we’re not gonna do that because of franchise direction,” said Scott Mueller, the restaurant’s owner.

Both restaurants, along with many others, are excited to prepare for reopening.

However, they’ll need to adhere to the states’ guidelines, like limiting seating to 50% capacity and disinfecting tables and booths between each use.