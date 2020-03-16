Restaurants in eastern Carolina have new plans to close this week as COVID-19 spreads.

While North Carolina has not mandated closing restaurants or bars, some are taking matters into their own hands, like Jack Brown’s. The burger joint in Greenville plans to temporarily close its doors Wednesday night.

As for now, they are reducing their seating capacity to half so that people don’t sit too close together. Later, they will close for in-house seating but will offer takeout and delivery.

Though the situation is not ideal for the restaurant, their kitchen manager Leelan Richardson said they will get through it as a team. "We strong...we're all family. We look at everyone as close friends so it hurts not having everybody in here, but we're gonna get this food to you one way or another." ​

Jack Brown’s follows Sup Dogs, which announced it was closing its doors temporarily Sunday, and Zaxby’s, which is limited to only drive-thru starting Monday.

Governor Roy Cooper has requested financial relief from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help local businesses through this difficult time.

Governor Cooper has recommended halting gatherings of 50 people or more, while President Trump recently recommended no gatherings of 10 or more.