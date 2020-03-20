Restaurants and bars continue to adjust to no dine-in service

While dining rooms of bars and restaurants are closed, eating in outdoor seating areas is not permitted either.

Local restaurant owners are telling customers outdoor areas are no longer the place to sit and eat.

Richard Williams, owner of Luna Pizza and Café in Greenville is telling customers, "Just to take their food and not to congregate around other folks while they enjoy our food, so

we prefer that people not do that at our restaurant."

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman says they haven’t had any issues with folks violating these orders and are helping local businesses understand them.

Holtzman says, "We have talked to a few business owners. They've called with questions and we want them to call us and say, hey what does this mean for me."

Holtzman says if they do get calls that people are violating these orders the response is going to start with the business owners.

Holtzman says, "We are gonna first talk to them and make sure they are in compliance. We’re really gonna work with the business owner so we’ll talk to them and make sure they know exactly what the order means."

Local restaurants are thankful for the amount of people still ordering even during these new circumstances.

Williams says, "I’m so grateful we’ve had two really great days. People have really responded."

