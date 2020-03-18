Restaurants & employees face losses after dine-in restrictions

Wednesday was the first full day restaurants could not accept dine-in customers. Carry out and delivery are the only options per Governor Cooper’s order enacted in hopes to limit Coronavirus spreading. Business owners and employees fear the logical outcome of revenue loss.

“This is my livelihood,” said Lily Cantrell, a server at Jacksonville’s Kettle Diner. “This is what I get up every morning to do, to help with my kids and my grandkids.”

Governor Cooper's order adjusted unemployment requirements, in hopes to help those who rely on a paycheck that comes from businesses that thrive on hungry customers.

“Any that we get help with is a blessing,” Cantrell added.

Also in Jacksonville is Lazzara's pizza. The owners have relatives in Italy, a country on lockdown because of COVID-19. They say, despite the potential financial challenge they’ll face from having their dining room closed, they support the decision.

“We do believe that it is necessary,” said manager, and the owner’s son, Michael Lazzarra. “We don’t want to end up like Italy. We have family members there that haven't seen each other in over a month. It’s definitely real."​

Governor Cooper’s order did not say when it would end, as the Coronavirus situation evolves with case numbers rising.

The order also includes bars, which are closed until the governor's office says otherwise.