Restart 5K helps kick New Year off on right foot

A road race is helping people start the new year off on the right foot.

The Restart 5K is happening on New Year's Day at Fleet Feet in Greenville. It's a run or walk designed for people to come together to build healthy habits.

"It's not about winning medals or the first one who crosses the finish line. It's about getting a community together to build good health. You need a community to build upon that foundation," said organizer Tony Parker.

The event is free, but donations of dry cat or dog food for the Pet Food Pantry of ENC are welcome. Last year, organizers collected 150 pounds of pet food and are hoping to double that amount this year.

The race starts at 1 p.m. at the Fleet Feet parking lot and will trek along the greenway before looping up through ECU'S stadium.

Refreshments will be served afterwards.