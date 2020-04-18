Residents in Pamlico County without power after storm damage

The Pamlico County Fire Marshal's office says that roughly 200 people in the Merritt area of Pamlico County are without power due to damage caused by strong winds on Saturday afternoon.

Fire Marshal Chris Murray says that the power provider Tideland EMC reported two broken poles, a transformer, and wires down.

Murray says that a carport had also blown into power lilnes during an afternoon storm on Saturday.

Tideland has begun pole and line replacement, but there is no estimated time of restoration.