Residents excited about Greenville tennis courts reopening

Courts at Elm Street Park, Thomas Foreman, and Evans Park can now welcome tennis-lovers again, with some restrictions.

Greenville Recreation and Parks announced Friday, May 1, their tennis courts will be open with the following rules in place:

• Only two people will be allowed on each court.

• Social distance measures must be met.

• No instruction is allowed.

• And you can only play singles and not doubles.

Don Octogon with Greenville Recreation and Parks told WITN the decision was made following the United States Tennis Association guidelines. And residents are encouraged to not touch the gates, fences, and benches.

Cindy Haynes and Bruce Milligan were the first people to arrive at the Elm Street court this morning to play Pickleball. They say they were elated to be able to hit the courts again.

Haynes said, "When we heard last night that the park was reopening for activities, we were... great! It was exciting! Because we've been waiting to play since mid-March."

Milligan said, "We used to play inside at the aquatics center. Then, that was shut down. Then, we were playing here for a little bit with some of our friends from the aquatics center. And then, this was shut down also. So, that kind of ended everything, so we would just play in our driveway."

Octogon says Greenville is working towards gradually lifting more restrictions on city parks.