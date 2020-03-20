Residents at Greenville apartment complex injured in fire

Residents of a Greenville apartment complex were injured in a fire Friday evening.

The fire happened at Willoughby Park Apartments on Victoria Court just off Evans Street.

Greenville Fire and Rescue was called out around 7 p.m. Friday to the fire involving 2 to 3 apartments.

An ambulance was also called to the scene to treat 3 people who firefighters say were injured in the fire.

Battalion Chief Mervin Taylor says the residents were taken to the hospital, but he believes the injuries are minor.

At least 3 units were damaged, but there's no word on the amount of damage or what started the fire.