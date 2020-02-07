Resident getting vaccine after rabid fox found outside of Winterville

A Pitt County property owner will get rabies vaccines after a fox tested positive for rabies.

Pitt County Animal Services was contacted Wednesday by a resident on Jack Jones Road, southeast of Winterville about a sick fox.

A state lab confirmed late Thursday that the fox had rabies.

Pet owners in the area are being encouraged to make sure their animals have updated rabies vaccines.

People also should never approach wild animals, and never touch dead animals as the rabies virus can survive after the animal dies.