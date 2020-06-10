Rescue crews searching for missing swimmer in Pamlico Sound

Rescue agencies on the Outer Banks are searching for a West Virginia teenager who was reported missing in the Pamlico Sound.

The National Park Service says the missing 18-year-old from Ripley, West Virginia, was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The man was about 100 yards from the shore, near the edge of a dredged, deep water area.

It happened near the Haulover Sound Access Area, between Buxton and Avon.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, North Carolina Marine Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Dare County Sheriff's Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers have helped search for the swimmer.

