Rescue crews looking for missing kayaker in Wayne County

Rescue crews are looking for a kayaker who was last seen on the Neuse River.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Goldsboro Fire Department Water Rescue, NC Wildlife and the Arr-Mac Water Response team are looking for 34-year-old Derrick Wooten. They say he went missing Saturday.

Deputies say Wooten fell into the water while kayaking with his friend at Old Waynesborough Park. His friend told authorities they were only in the water for about 15 minutes before Wooten fell in.

Wooten was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

If anyone has information, call 911.