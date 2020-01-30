Republican Party opens new Pitt County office

The Republican Party opened up a new eastern Carolina office in preparation for this years elections.

The Pitt County GOP cut the ribbon on a new office located at 200 East Arlington Boulevard. That's just up the hill from the Evans Street intersection.

County Chairman Gary Weaver says the new office will be used to support candidates for local, state, and national offices.

Weaver says the space will be used to store campaign signs, and offer candidates an office to work from when needed. He says they can use the space for recording ads and podcasts, and connecting volunteers with campaigns. "People can come in and pick signs up. If they wish to volunteer they can call the Pitt County Republican Party, get up with us, and we'll be glad for them to help us."

The office is expected to remain open through the November election.