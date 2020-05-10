Reports: Singer Betty Wright has died at 66

Singer Betty Wright has died at the age of 66, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reports Wright died Sunday at her Miami home after battling cancer.

She was perhaps best known for her songs “Tonight Is the Night,” “Clean Up Woman” and “No Pain, (No Gain)." She won a Grammy for Best R&B Song for her hit "Where Is the Love,” according to Billboard.

Wright also had a long career as a backing singer, appearing on tracks by artists including Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez.

In recent years Wright appeared as a vocal coach on the television show “Making the Band.”

